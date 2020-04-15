MCO: Maximum penalties for repeat violators

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have warned repeat violators of the movement control order (MCO) that they will face the maximum penalties allowed under the law.

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said yesterday out of the thousands who were held in the first two phases of the MCO, there were six people who were caught more than once for breaching the order.

“For such people, we will seek the maximum punishment for them. We have had cases of people who did not breach the 10km rule but were spotted on the road a few times by police, giving excuses such as they were out to buy food,“ he told a press conference at Bukit Aman.

Huzir said a total of 14,922 people were arrested nationwide during both phases of the MCO.

He said arrests were higher in the second phase at 11,295 people compared to 3,627 in first phase.

“In the third phase which commences today, there will no longer be compounds issued to offenders. They will be arrested, remanded, investigated and be recommended to be charged in court. To date, 5,850 of the total number of people arrested have been charged for breaching the MCO.

“Please comply with the order. Only those in essential services listed by the government are allowed to travel. The rest should stay indoors unless there are valid reasons to go out. This will only be allowed at the discretion of the police,“ he said, adding that a majority of those arrested simply did not have a valid reason to be outdoors and were dumbfounded when questioned by police.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Monday the RM1,000 compound issued to MCO violators did not appear to serve as an effective deterrent as there were many who continued flouting the order.

He said those who breach the MCO will no longer receive compounds but will be arrested and charged in court.