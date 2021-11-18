Melaka declares polling day as public holiday

MELAKA: The Melaka government has declared Saturday (Nov 20) as a special public holiday to enable the people to go out and vote in the state election.

State Secretary Datuk Kamel Mohamad(pix), in a statement today, said the declaration was in accordance with Subsection 9 (1) of the Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369).

The Melaka state election was called following the dissolution of the state assembly on Oct 4 after Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali lost majority support in the State Legislative Assembly.-Bernama