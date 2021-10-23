Melaka election: PH expects to finalise seat allocation next week

MELAKA: Negotiations on seat distribution among Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties for the Melaka state election are expected to be completed before the middle of next week, said Melaka PH chairman Adly Zahari(pix).

Adly, who is also Melaka Parti Amanah Negara chairman, said the list of PH candidates for the state polls was also expected to be finalised by then.

“We are confident of settling this matter before the middle of next week. Amanah is expected to contest between eight and 10 seats.

“There are several more seats which have yet to be decided. We will hold further discussions with our PH partners,” he told reporters after attending the Pantai Puteri #IniRumahKita cleaning programme here today.

Adly, a former Melaka chief minister, said PH would be contesting all the 28 seats up for grabs.

PH comprises PKR, DAP, Amanah and Sabah-based United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation.

The Election Commission has set Nov 8 for nominations, Nov 20 for polling and Nov 16 for early voting.

The Melaka State Legislative Assembly was dissolved on Oct 4 after four representatives withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The four former assemblymen who triggered the state election are Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas).-Bernama