Method of enforcement to eradicate cooking oil smuggling to be reviewed

KOTA BHARU: The method of enforcement to stop the smuggling of subsidised cooking oil to neighbouring countries would be reviewed if such activities persist, said Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said such enforcement is being carried out from time to time and the task force would evaluate its effectiveness.

Annuar Musa who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister said the big difference in the selling price of one kilogramme (kg) pack of cooking oil in neighbouring countries is pushing the smuggling of the item which is the source of leakage for the controlled goods.

“When the difference in price with the neighbouring country is too wide from the subsidised price in this country, it would encourage smuggling of the item as smugglers could make a profit between RM4 to 5 for each pack,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the Presentation of Appointment for Keluarga Malaysia Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) chairmen here today. Also present was the Kelantan Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) director Abd Mubin Mohd Zain.

Earlier the media reported that the supply of subsidised cooking oil in one kg pack was found widely available in Golok, Thailand especially in the markets, selling for between RM6.80 and RM7 a packet compared to RM2.50 in Malaysia.

Commenting further, Annuar said among other initiatives carried out by the task force to overcome the leakage of subsidised cooking oil is by carrying out forensic audit involving factories licensed to process the raw material.

“We are conducting forensic audit on licensed factories manufacturing such packet oil. Now it is quite relaxed...we think it is due to the method of distribution.

“The committee will not hesitate to change the system if they (manufacturers ) do not give their cooperation. After identifying our supply chain. we will make the necessary changes,” he said.

He said so far. the supply of cooking oil in the market is adequate while the price of unsubsidised cooking oil is seen dropping from time to time and hoped it would not burden the people.-Bernama