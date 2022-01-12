MetMalaysia issues continuous heavy rain warning for seven states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Meteorology Malaysia (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for seven states until this Sunday (Dec 4).

In a statement today, it said continuous heavy rain was expected to occur in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak (Hulu Perak), Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang (Jerantut, Kuantan and Pekan).

In a separate statement, MetMalaysia also issued a warning of strong winds and rough seas of the first category expected to occur in Terengganu and Kelantan waters until Monday (Dec 5).

“Strong north-easterly winds of 40 kilometres per hour (km/h) to 50 km/h with waves reaching up to 3.5 metres high may occur in Terengganu and Kelantan waters,” it said adding that strong winds are also expected in the waters of Samui, north of Tioman, Condore, Reef North, Layang-Layang and Palawan throughout the period.

MetMalaysia warned that the rough conditions will make all shipping and coastal activities – including fishing, water recreational activities and water sports dangerous.-Bernama