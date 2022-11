MIC chief confirms Zahid sent letter backing Anwar: Report

PETALING JAYA: MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran (pix) confirmed BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi sent a letter to Istana Negara expressing BN lawmakers’ support for Pakatan Harapan chairperson Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be prime minister.

“He (Zahid) admitted sending the letter after 10 BN MPs retracted their support for (Perikatan Nasional chairperson) Muhyiddin (Yassin) and BN made the decision to remain neutral,” he told Malaysiakini https://www.malaysiakini.com/news/645440 today.

Earlier, BN Comms reportedly dismissed the letter, which has been circulating online, as fake.