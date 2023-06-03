MINDEF to launch National Defence and Security Industry Policy this year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) will launch the National Defence and Security Industry Policy (DIPKN) this year as a continuous effort by the government to support the development of the national defence industry.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) said DIPKN would provide the impetus to drive the development of the industry.

He said an act related to the defence industry would also be introduced considering that Malaysia needs an orderly regulatory framework to drive the success of the national defence industry.

“I suggest that various brainstorming sessions be held to enable all stakeholders in the defence industry to provide ideas in the drafting of the act.

“My hope is that with the implementation of the DIPKN and the enactment of the new law, the national defence industry will go through a radical transformation,“ he said at a meeting with 60 local defence industry players here today.

The session is an activity of the Malaysian Industry Council For Defence, Enforcement and Security (MIDES) which is organised by MINDEF and also one of the ministry’s main agenda.

Mohamad said the defence industry sector could become an important catalyst for the growth and competitiveness of the country’s economy if developed strategically.

“Although Malaysia is still far behind in this sector, we have various potentials to develop it. We are a liberal economy, our entrepreneurs are vibrant and our universities have various advanced research capabilities.

“Most importantly, this industry is fully supported by the ministry and the government. Therefore, this position and performance cannot be left in the current state of affairs,“ he said.

In this regard, he said MIDES is one of the ministry’s important strategies to identify capable companies in the industry and play a role in attracting more foreign investors to invest.

Mohamad said the 2023 Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) is also an arena for industry players to explore various networks in the defence business.

“The ministry must also actively explore various bilateral agreements with various countries that focus on collaboration in this industry...we must operate in a wider, diverse and dynamic collaboration ecosystem.

“I call for closer collaboration to be developed, especially with various local universities and research institutions with the Science and Technology Research Institute for Defence or STRIDE being the coordinator of all these collaborations,“ he added. -Bernama