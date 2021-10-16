Ministry to hand over 120 project acceptance letters soon: Fadillah

KETEREH: The Ministry of Works (KKR) will hand over 120 letters of acceptance (SST) for construction projects nationwide, of which allocations have been approved by the federal government to the companies involved, soon.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof(pix) said the handing over of the SST was in line with the ministry’s key performance indicators (KPIs) for the first 100-day in which it seeks to implement the economic recovery agenda for the construction sector.

He said this included improving the people’s infrastructure in terms of connectivity, comfort and safety.

“With the handing over of the SST the economy can be remobilised so that the country can return to its previous position. One of the ways to contribute to the effort is via development projects including highways.

“As such, KKR goes down to the project sites to ensure all allocations approved are given SST. This includes ensuring the smooth progress of projects so that allocations reach the grassroots and finding solutions to the challenges faced by all,” he said.

He said this to reporters after conducting a working visit to the Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai (KBKK) expressway project work site for Package 2B: Ketereh to Kok Lanas, near here today.

On the progress of the KBKK project for the package involving a 6.2 kilometre (km) route from Ketereh to Kok Lanas, Fadillah said it was almost 76 per cent completed and would be fully completed in May next year.

“Package 2B is given a time extension, and based on discussions, it involved the challenges of the current situation and the monsoon season.

“But, the contractor has assured that the project will be completed in May. So, because of this, we at the Public Works Department as well as the contractors must find ways to ensure this project is ready next year,” he said.

In addition, he said KKR had finalised the procurement process for three more sub-packages for the implementation of the KBKK project this year involving Kok Lanas-Machang-Bukit Tiu along a 19.13 km route, Kampung Berangan Mek Nab-Keroh (9.8 km) and Keroh-Kuala Krai (8.6 km).-Bernama