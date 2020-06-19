Missing Indonesian couple with Covid-19 found by police, currently receiving treatment at Sarawak General Hospital

KUCHING: The Indonesian couple who allegedly evaded treatment for Covid-19 was apprehended by the police at a house in Jalan Matang Baru at around 11.15pm last night.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail who confirmed the case said the couple has since been handed over to the Ministry of Health for further action.

“They are now currently at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further action and treatment,” said Aidi in a WhatsApp message to The Borneo Post late last night.

He added that the couple were tracked down to the house by the Kuching district police together with personnel from the Ministry of Health.

A police report was lodged on their disappearance by the Ministry of Health yesterday morning.

The couple identified as Darussalam (male) and Nurul Hasanah (female) underwent a swab test on June 16 as a requirement for them to work at a construction site in Petra Jaya.

When the test results were returned on June 17, both tested positive for Covid-19.

As soon as the results were obtained on June 17, officers from the Ministry of Health went to their living quarters and discovered that they were already gone.

It was also revealed that police conducted a manhunt for the couple before an official police report was lodged by the Ministry of Health. -The Borneo Post