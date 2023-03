KUALA LUMPUR: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale was detected in the southern Maluku Sea, Indonesia, at 4.31 am today.

The Department of Meteorology Malaysia (MetMalaysia), in a statement today, stated that the earthquake occurred 179 kilometres (km) south of Tomohon, Indonesia, at a depth of 72km.

However, it posed no tsunami threat to Malaysia. -Bernama