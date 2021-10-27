MOE views seriously allegations of period spot checks at schools: Radzi

KUALA LUMPUR:The Education Ministry (MOE) is taking a serious view of the alleged practice of period spot checks on female students at a school here.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin(pix)said if there was such a practice in any MOE institution, his ministry was committed to ensuring that it did not continue to occur.

“Soon after I arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) from Kuching, I went straight to a school in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, to get information on the alleged practice of conducting period spot checks on its female students,” he said via a Facebook post last night.

Radzi who was accompanied by MOE secretary-general Datuk Yusran Shah Mohd Yusof and Education director-general Datin Seri Nor Zamani Abdol Hamid, said he also wanted to get an explanation from the school’s principal and teachers on the matter.

“MOE is always committed to providing a safe and comfortable environment in schools and hostels,” he said.

Recently, a Twitter user claimed that she had reeived a message from a whistleblower saying that on Oct 18, about 30 female students were asked to undergo checks to prove that they were menstruating.-Bernama