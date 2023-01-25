MoH expresses concern over widespread sale of ‘Tiger Pod’ in front of school

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MoH) continues to work with the Education Ministry, the Ministry of Higher Education, public and private universities and non-governmental organisations in advocacy and prevention activities to ensure that issues related to the dangers of smoking are widely disseminated to the community.

Its minister, Dr Zaliha Mustafa, in a statement today said this is because the MoH is concerned and regrets the issue of the sale of electronic cigarettes or vape products in front of a school that has gone viral recently.

She said the ministry is also aware of promotional activities, advertising and sales of electronic cigarettes or vapes that resemble children’s games such as the ‘Tiger Pod’ which are now becoming widespread.

“This is very worrying because the product is designed to attract children and teenagers to use it, and even the vape product uses a liquid containing nicotine, the sale of which is regulated under the Poisons Act 1952.

“The distribution and supply of anything containing nicotine require registration and approval from the Drug Control Authority under the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984 and the Sale of Drugs Act 1952,“ she said.

Since the Poisons Act 1952 does not have a provision against the prohibition of promotional activities and advertising of liquid electronic cigarettes or vapes, she said that a provision has been included under the Control of Tobacco Product and Smoking Bill which aims to regulate the production of such harmful products.

“It has already been tabled for the second reading in Parliament last August and it is yet to be approved,“ she said.

In addition, Dr Zaliha said a solution to the sale of products that endanger the health of the young generation such as ‘Tiger Pod’, requires the cooperation of various parties such as the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, local authorities and other enforcement agencies.

“Vape entrepreneurs should also be responsible for their products. Parents need to continue monitoring their children’s activities so that they do not get addicted to habits that are detrimental to their health,” she said. -Bernama