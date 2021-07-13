MOH mobilises more healthcare workers, volunteers to Klang Valley, N. Sembilan

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will deploy an additional 1,190 healthcare workers and 5,000 volunteers as soon as possible to support the delivery of health services in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said MOH would also mobilise 417 healthcare workers from other states to deal with the burgeoning Covid-19 pandemic in the three states.

He said to improve patient management in hospitals, the ministry had increased bed capacity in all hospitals in Selangor from 3,412 to 3,777 beds and from 795 to 1,129 beds in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

“Besides that, we are cooperating with three teaching hospitals, namely University of Malaya Medical Centre, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Children’s Specialist Hospital and Universiti Putra Malaysia Teaching Hospital to optimise the use of beds in the three hospitals.

“(This) brings the total number of beds for Covid-19 treatment in the Klang Valley to over 5,000 beds,“ he said during a special press conference on the National Pandemic Management Strategic Plan in the Klang Valley here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Adham said the ministry would also expand the scope of services of the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park (MAEPS) Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) Integrated 2.0 as MAEPS Integrated Hospital which functions like other government hospitals.

He said PKRC MAEPS 2.0 would provide emergency rehabilitation treatment for Covid-19 category 3 patients with moderate disease (pneumonia, not requiring oxygen) and category 4 patients suffering from a severe disease (pneumonia, requiring oxygen) by increasing the oxygen supply capacity to treat more than 1,500 patients.

“Besides that, the MOH will increase emergency treatment capacity, especially in Selangor by increasing the number of emergency beds from 486 to 591 beds.

“The MOH has also increased the treatment capacity in intensive care units from 280 beds to 349 beds in Selangor, while for Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya from 90 to 117 beds,“ he said.

He said PKRC MAEPS 2.0 had also received an additional 1,000 oxygen tanks and 1,000 oxygen concentrators to further enhance the facility. — Bernama