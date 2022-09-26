MOH’s RM1.6m allocation to build temporary clinic in Parit Baru

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has approved an emergency allocation of RM1.6 million for the construction of a temporary health clinic in Parit Baru, Sabak Bernam, Selangor.

This followed the original clinic in the area having been destroyed in a fire last Sept 13.

The MOH through its Twitter account today said that its minister, Khairy Jamaluddin had visited the health clinic and construction of the temporary clinic is expected to be completed within 10 weeks.

“Among the sections badly damaged in the fire are the MO’s (medical officer) room, outpatient department, pharmacy and its waiting area, the lab, and mother and child clinic,” it added.

Meanwhile, Khairy through his Twitter account, announced an approved allocation of RM481,000, for the immediate rebuilding of the Sepintas rural clinic at Batu 4, Sabak Bernam, Selangor which was destroyed in a fire on Sept 21.-Bernama