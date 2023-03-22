Mohammad Ab Rahman appointed new Army Chief

KUALA LUMPUR: General Datuk Seri Mohammad Ab Rahman has been appointed as the 29th Chief of Army effective today.

He succeeds the 28th Army Chief, Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain, who will start his leave tomorrow before ending his service on Sept 21, after almost 43 years of service.

The passing of the baton was witnessed by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan at the Wisma Pertahanan, here, today.

Earlier, Mohammad, who previously held the rank of Lt Gen, was promoted to General to take over the army's top leadership.

Mohammad who was born on March 15, 1964, in Machang, Kelantan, has served the army for over 35 years after being commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Royal Malay Regiment on July 1, 1987.

He graduated from the Royal Military College’s Putra branch in 1980 before pursuing his Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte, United States.

Throughout his service in the army, Mohammad has held several important positions including commanding officer of the 23rd Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment; commander of the 2nd Malaysian Infantry Brigade; commander of the 3rd Malaysian Infantry Division; commander of Army Training and commander of Army Western Field.

Also present at the ceremony were Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Muez Abd Aziz, Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Royal Malaysian Air Force chief General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan and Royal Malaysian Navy chief Admiral Datuk Abdul Rahman Ayob. -Bernama