More engagement sessions to help gov’t empower entrepreneurs: Ewon

KOTA KINABALU: The implementation of more engagement sessions can help the government to continue to empower and produce competitive, innovative, and proactive entrepreneurs in the local and global markets in line with the National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the programme conducted by his ministry is a platform for business associations, entrepreneurs, and cooperatives to provide opinions, suggestions, and feedback so that the ministry can help entrepreneurs to meet their needs.

“This initiative will also enable information to be shared with the government so that the ministry can organise and design entrepreneurship programmes that meet the needs of entrepreneurs and cooperatives more holistically,“ he said in his opening speech at the ministry’s engagement session here today.

The event, organised by KUSKOP with the collaboration of the Sabah Ministry of Industrial Development (MID) and Ministry of Rural Development (KPLBS), was attended by about 500 entrepreneurs from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (PMKS).

Ewon said the effort was also in line with the ministry’s strategic plan, which was unveiled on Jan 17, themed ‘Berdaya Maju, Transformatif dan Responsif’.

He said the objectives of the plan include creating a conducive ecosystem to support and drive recovery, growth and stability of the country’s entrepreneurial sector; enhancing resilience and competitiveness of entrepreneurs in the aftermath of the pandemic; and strengthening the system to facilitate and effectively deliver business services.

He said the ministry always supports the growth of the business sector, especially in promoting the transformation agenda for micro, small and medium Enterprises to drive sustainable and progressive national development. -Bernama