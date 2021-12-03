More people evacuated due to floods in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The number of flood victims in Terengganu continues to increase, totalling 135 people from 44 families at 4 pm today, from 45 people, involving 10 families in the morning.

A statement released by the Terengganu Disaster Management Committee Secretariat stated that two more relief centres (PPS) were opened in Setiu to accommodate the increase in evacuees, bringing the total PPS in the district to five currently.

The latest PPS to open are at Masjid Kampung Merbau Menyusut , with 42 evacuees (eight families) and at Masjid Gong Terap, with 48 victim (26 families).

“There is no change number of evacuees at the existing three PPS, namely Balai Raya Kampung Bari Besar (16 evacuees from four families), Masjid Chalok Kedai (five families) and Sekolah Kebangsaan Kompleks Mengabang Telipot in Kuala Nerus, with 24 victims (five families),” it said.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department, through its infobanjir portal, stated that the water level in Sungai Chalok, in Setiu distrIct, which has exceeded the danger level, is receding, measuring 8.55 metre (m) at 3.30 pm from 9.46 m at 11.30 am today. The danger level is 8.40 m.

The water level in Sungai Besut at Jambatan Keruak is also reported to be receding.-Bernama