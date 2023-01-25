More than 200 made homeless in Limbang as fire destroys 39-door longhouse

SIBU: More than 200 long house tenants in Medamit, Limbang, about 588 kilometers north of Sibu, were made homeless when fire razed their ‘houses’ today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operation centre said a distress call was received at 6.48am claiming that the 30-unit Rantau Kiran long House was on fire that the department had dispatched a team from the Limbang Fire and Rescue Station as well as another team from Kampung Medamit Volunteer unit to the location.

“Both teams moved into action to bring the fire under control using water reserved in the fire engines. Firemen had difficulties sourcing for water since there were no hydrants around,” it said in a statement.

The statement added that firefighters had to use water from domestic tanks of the long house, as well as pump water from nearby ponds to douse the fire by 12.43 pm.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries to anyone while an investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire and the damages involved. -Bernama