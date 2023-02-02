More than 444,000 reports received by KL police last year

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 444,120 reports were lodged with the Kuala Lumpur police last year, compared with 374,588 reports in 2021.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said 40 per cent of the reports involved investigations by other enforcement agencies.

“An average of 50 reports are received at all police stations in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya every day. All the cases are investigated because the emphasis is on the culprits to be brought to justice.

“The increase (in the number of reports lodged) is good because it shows the public’s confidence in the police service,“ he told reporters after the Kuala Lumpur Police monthly assembly here today.

Azmi said a total of 86,409 investigation papers were opened by the Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ), the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK), the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) and the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) of the Kuala Lumpur police last year.

He said the number increased by 22,474 compared to 63,935 investigation papers in 2021.

“A total of 79,621 cases have been brought to court last year, an increase by 25,660 cases compared to 53,961 cases in 2021,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Azmi said, a total of 14,342 operations were conducted by the Kuala Lumpur police, involving all the departments, last year.

We also conducted 63,560 anti-crime preventive programmes last year to enhance public awareness on the matter, he said, adding that this was in line with the effort to make Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya a safe city to live in. -Bernama