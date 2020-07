KUALA LUMPUR: As of June 30 this year, the government has provided RM18.4 million to 1,830 Islamic educational institutions, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix).

He said this was from the one-off RM21-million aid which had been allocated by the government to Islamic religious institutions affected by Covid-19.

“This involved 979 ‘tahfiz’, 204 ‘sekolah pondok’ and 647 ‘Sekolah Agama Rakyat’ or ‘Sekolah Agama Swasta’,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Zulkifli was replying to a question from Fuziah Salleh (PH-Kuantan) on the types of government assistance given to Islamic educational institutions after they were closed down due to Covid-19.

On the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia ( JAKIM )’s Musaadah Covid-19 Fund, Zulkifli said contributions have been given to all needy groups including private nurseries, provided they met the conditions.

“Aid has been given to the Orang Asli, fishermen, poor, schools, university students, as long as they meet the criteria,” he said in reply to a supplementary question from Fuziah on whether the fund had political motives.

Zulkifli also dismissed the claim that the fund was used for personal interests.

He said the fund which was launched on March 24 this year, transcends all barriers and its objective was to lighten the burden of people who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. -Bernama