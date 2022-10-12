More than RM233m revenue collected via 201 JPJ kiosks

ALOR SETAR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) managed to collect revenue amounting to more than RM233 million via 201 JPJ eCounter units (kiosks) nationwide from Jan 1 to Dec 4.

JPJ director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim said the revenue collection involved over 1.6 million kiosk transactions.

“So far, a total of 201 (JPJ) kiosks have been set up involving 51 units under the first phase, second phase 50 units and 100 for the third phase across the country as approved in the 2022 Budget.

“This kiosk service can make it easier for customers to make the various transactions offered easily, quickly and safely without having to go to the JPJ office and that has helped increase revenue collection,“ he said after opening a Phase 3 JPJ kiosk at the Kedah JPJ Office here today.

He said in Kedah, a total of five kiosks were operating under the first phase, second phase (four) and third phase (six) bringing the total to 15 units.

“For the third phase, the kiosk service has been improved where 13 types of transactions are provided and a more friendly approach to users with disabilities (OKU) is also offered.

“Among the services provided are Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM) renewal, first printout of LKM, copy of LKM, review and payment of summonses, printout of vehicle information, printout of insurance information and mySIKAP Public ID registration,“ he said.

In other developments, Zailani said JPJ was ready to offer replacement of important documents such as the Malaysian Driving Licence (LLM) and LKM (road tax sticker) for free to flood victims nationwide.

“Similar to the previous flood incidents in Yan and Baling, JPJ helps victims who lost important documents such as driving licences. If their information is in the database, we will re-issue the necessary documents for free,“ he said.-Bernama