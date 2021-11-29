MOSTI to conduct clinical trials for two locally-produced vaccines

KUALA LUMPUR: The Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) will be conducting clinical trials for two vaccines produced in the country through the establishment of the Malaysian Genome and Vaccine Institute (MGVI).

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba(pix) said the two vaccines are for nasopharyngeal cancer and cholera, which will undergo clinical trials in the United Kingdom and India as early as next year.

“We are also in the process of developing a Covid-19 vaccine, which is being carried out by the Institute for Medical Research (IMR) in collaboration with Universiti Malaya.

“We hope that with the establishment of MGVI, Malaysia will be able to become a hub for the production of vaccines that can be used domestically or abroad,” he said in Bernama TV’s Malaysia Petang Ini programme titled ‘Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia 100 Hari’ today.

On Nov 1, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob launched the National Vaccine Development Roadmap and MGVI in an effort to turn the country into a hub for vaccine production.

“MGVI will become a coordinating body between experts and the local and foreign industries while developing talents who will be the backbone of vaccine development in the future,” Dr Adham said.

Meanwhile, he said the Covid-19 Screening and Monitoring Mobile Device (i-Breath), which is entering the final pre-clinical phase, is expected to be commercialised by June next year, after going through clinical trials.

“The i-Breath will enter the clinical trial which comprises several phases for six months before it is ready to be commercialised and marketed.

“We are targeting for this device to be used not only locally but also internationally,” he added.

MOSTI has allocated a total of RM1.05 million for the development of i-Breath in collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) that can detect the presence of Covid-19 virus with a sensitivity of up to 93 per cent by simply breathing into the mobile device.-Bernama