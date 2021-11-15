Mosti to empower economic sector to be more tech-based

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) is committed to empowering the country’s agriculture, manufacturing and services sector to be more technology-based under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba(pix) said the tabling of the 12MP was at the right time to overcome the Covid-19 aftermath by transforming several strategic industries and activities such as electrical and electronics as well as smart farming.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic had pushed humanity to embrace new technologies to sustain businesses and livelihood during the economic meltdown.

“In response to the Covid-19 impact, Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) will need to move forward with automation and mechanisation in the manufacturing process chain,” he said in his speech at the Twelfth Plan: Empowering Technology Development and Commercialisation webinar today.

Dr Adham said the key component to empowering society from being technological adopters to becoming technological developers was to focus on advanced technological development and application.

He said Mosti would play a significant role in the 12MP to restore economic development and stability, and boost the country’s economic growth through science, technology and innovation (STI).

Dr Adham said Mosti would intensify STI awareness initiatives to nurture the scientific culture so as to ensure future readiness for the generation of tomorrow.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has tabled the 12MP on Sept 27 which is a five-year plan to transform Malaysia into a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable nation.

The 12MP highlights several key strategies driven under three themes and four policy enablers, including ‘Accelerating Technology Adoption and Innovation’, to be championed by Mosti.-Bernama