MOSTI working towards making Malaysia high-tech nation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) is working towards making Malaysia a high-tech nation through science, technology, innovation and economy (STIE), said the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim (pix).

He said MOSTI wants Malaysia to lead advanced technology and innovation to increase the country’s global competitiveness and the ministry believed that strengthening policy and regulation will prosper national technology development.

“Science, technology and innovation (STI) plays a key role in enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in terms of economic, societal, safety and environmental aspects of the nation.

“STI provides the foundation for the development of new sustainable technologies to meet human needs as well as tackle global challenges such as health issues, climate change, ageing society, changing lifestyles and many more.”

He said this in his keynote address for I-Nation 2022 Global Reset: Tech for Impact two-day conference at the Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (MRANTI) Park here today.

Aminuddin said as Malaysia steps into 2023 and beyond, the country has an opportunity to develop new digital capabilities to build resilience and retool for an increasingly volatile, unpredictable, fast-moving world.

As such, he said policy-makers, regulators and government agencies must work with scientists, the academia and the public to look into the pricing, market access, labour, health and safety, gender bias, labour conflicts, bribery and corruption and social impact from technology deployment.

“STI continues to transform our present and future world as we know it. And what we have experienced is really just the beginning. The opportunities are vast and the time to shape the future is now,” he said.

Meanwhile in a discussion titled InnovateNations: 45 minutes, 4 Nations: Catalysing Innovation in the Business of Government moderated by MRANTI chief executive officer Dzuleira Abu Bakar, all four panellists agreed that governments must facilitate and play important role in innovation which has to be inclusive and that the society including the private sector must participate.

The four panellists include British High Commissioner to Malaysia Charles Hay, German Ambassador to Malaysia Dr Peter Blomeyer, United States Ambassador to Malaysia Brian D. McFeeters and High Commissioner of India to Malaysia B.N.Reddy.

During the discussion, all the panellists shared the innovation initiatives in their respective countries and expressed their willingness to work with Malaysian partners.-Bernama