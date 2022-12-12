MOTAC suspends Apsan travel and tour licence

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has suspended the licence of Apsan Travel and Tour Sdn Bhd effective Dec 9 until the company’s licence expires on April 10, 2023.

The ministry’s Tourism Commissioner Datuk Saraya Arbi, in a statement, said the suspension of the company’s licence was made under Section 8(1)(b) of the Tourism Industry Act 1992 [Act 482].

The tour operator is found to have contravened any condition imposed under the licence, any provision of this Act or any other written law, notwithstanding that no prosecution has been brought for an offence in respect of such contravention.

On May 11, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) detected a new modus operandi of fraudulent online flight ticket sales involving losses estimated at RM233,954.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said they have received 20 reports of fraud cases, which are still under investigation.

He said that based on investigations, victims had visited a social media site (http://cafe.naver.com/mymalaysia) that advertised the sale of flight tickets believed to be operated by Apsan Travel and Tour Sdn Bhd.-Bernama