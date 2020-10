MELAKA: The Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) has partnered with two private companies - WeGrow Global Sdn Bhd and Wildlife Concepts Consultancy Sdn Bhd - to upgrade the Melaka Zoo.

State Housing, Local Government and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Ghafar Atan said the 10-year cooperation comprised the running of a ‘Dinosaur Encounter’ park and animal show on par with others around the globe.

A total of RM12 million has been allocated to upgrade and convert the Mini Safari area to the ‘Dinosaur Encounter’, which is expected to be completed next month, while RM5 million is allocated to improve the animal show beginning December.

“Hopefully, with these two latest projects, more visitors will come to the Melaka Zoo to see and experience for themselves the activities, thus increasing the number of tourists to this historic state,“ he said during a press conference after witnessing the signing ceremony here, today.

As the operator of the Melaka Zoo, MPHTJ was represented by its president Datuk Shadan Othman, while WeGrow Global was represented by managing director Teh Eu Jin and Wildlife Concepts by its director Wong Tack Foo.

Meanwhile, Teh said with the opening of ‘Dinosaur Encounter’, apart from witnessing present-day animals, visitors would also get a chance to relive history with the prehistoric giants.

“The younger generation, especially, will learn through the extinction of the dinosaurs about the values of conserving the environment, flora and fauna,“ he said.

In the meantime, Wong said various interesting live performances by animals and birds would be presented to visitors by Wildlife Concepts staff and zoologists.

The 20-hectare Melaka Zoo, established in 1963, houses about 650 animals from 150 different species from around the world, and also serves as a centre for animal conservation, research and education. — Bernama