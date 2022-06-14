MRCS, PDN sign MoU to intensify blood donation campaigns

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Blood Centre (PDN) and Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to intensify the collection of national blood stocks in preparation for emergencies and disasters.

MRCS national chairman, Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah said the signing of the MoU was to enhance cooperation between the two parties in the official implementation of blood donation campaign programmes and activities nationwide.

“For more than 48 years, MRCS through the Community Health Service programme, has intensified efforts to cultivate blood donation activities through awareness campaigns and blood donation programmes conducted in public places.

“However, we find that our programmes are not in line as some states are more active than others. Hence, with this MoU, it is hoped that blood collection drives will be more consistent at the state and national level,” she said in her speech at the event.

The MoU was signed between Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz, representing MRCS, and PDN director Dr Afifah Hassan, in conjunction with World Blood Donor Day today.

Meanwhile, Dr Afifah said the country requires up to 2,000 units of blood to meet the daily blood demands of 1,000 patients throughout the country.

“Until today, there is no synthetic material that can replace blood. Therefore, we expect continuous donations from all donors, especially young people, to ensure sufficient blood supply.-Bernama