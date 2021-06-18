Muhyiddin joins virtual Mega Selawat with the people (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin(pix) today participated in the ‘PKRC Berselawat Bersama Perdana Menteri dan Rakyat Malaysia’ programme which was held virtually to pray for the well-being of the people at the Low-Risk Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) as well as the nation which is currently battling the pandemic.

The selawat recitation was led by Putra Mosque Grand Imam Ikmal Zaidi Mohd Hashim together with two ‘qari’ Ahmad Tarmizi Ali and Amir Rahman Abbas at Kompleks Islam, Putrajaya.

The Prime Minister, who attended the programme at the Prime Minister’s Department, was also virtually joined by heads of government departments and agencies as well as Malaysians including those at PKRCs nationwide.

The programme was broadcast live on several local television stations including Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and Bernama TV at 8.30 am.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

The programme ended with recitation of prayers by Ikmal Zaidi to seek help from Allah to protect Malaysians from any dangerous disease, as well as for the country’s well-being and stability.

Muhyiddin, in his speech after the programme, said he hoped that the people would continue to fight and not get discouraged by the challenges they faced.

The fight against the Covid-19 pandemic requires the cooperation and support of all parties, he said, adding that he was confident that the country will come out of the pandemic soon.

“Our prayers will certainly further enhance and strengthen our fighting spirit. Don’t feel discouraged, don’t give in to the current challenges the country is facing. It certainly requires our cooperation, support and assistance.

“The National Recovery Plan that I have presented is a new hope and this is what we will work on in the next few months,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he was proud of the high fighting spirit demonstrated by Malaysians, especially frontliners in facing the Covid-19 pandemic. -Bernama