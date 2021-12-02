Muhyiddin: Special committees to address manpower shortages

KUALA LUMPUR: A special action committee has been set up to seek the best solution on manpower shortages in various sectors.

National Recovery Council (MPN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin(pix) said the committee, led by the Ministry of Human Resources and comprised various agencies, would present a report and proposed solutions to the MPN in the next meeting.

Apart from that, Muhyiddin the MPN had also set up a special action committee to address the issue of cash flow and financing constraints for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

“This committee, led by the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, will also present a report and proposed solutions to the MPN.

“This measure is expected to help MSME start a business or operation immediately, thus increasing supply capacity,“ he said in a statement today.

On the recent hike in prices of goods and food items, Muhyiddin said he viewed seriously the issue which could lead to an increase in inflation for the next few months, thus burdening consumers and affecting the country’s recovery process.

“I am also of the view that a Cabinet Committee should be set up to address the issue of rising prices of goods and services,“ he said.

Muhyiddin, who is Perikatan Nasional chairman, announced that ‘Gerai Prihatin Rakyat’ which sells daily necessities at cheap prices, would be organised nationwide.-Bernama