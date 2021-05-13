Muslims celebrate Aidilfitri on moderate scale, comply MCO SOP (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: For the second year in a row, Muslims in the country today celebrated Aidilfitri in a new normal, strictly adhering to standard operating procedure (SOP) in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spirit behind the month of Syawal, where the Hari Raya Aidilfitri is usually celebrated in a joyous mood, this year it was celebrated in moderation and conviction due to the nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO) enforced to contain the outbreak, without the usual house-to-house visits, limiting the usual congregational prayers in mosques and the customary grave-site visits.

A check by Bernama today found many Muslims looking resplendent in their Baju Melayu began to gather at the compound of the National Mosque and Federal Territory Mosque as early as 7 am, but not all were allowed to enter the premises, and the situation was closely monitored by several policemen on duty.

Federal Territory Mosque administrative officer, Zulkifli Hussain, said only 50 congregants were allowed to perform Aidilfitri prayers at the mosque in compliance with the stipulated SOP including physical distancing and body temperature checks.

In Putrajaya, people were seen queuing at the front entrance of Putra Mosque as early as 6.30 am, but they were asked to leave by the security guard.

The mosque’s senior assistant director Ustaz Ahmad Termizi Zainudin said the mosque administration was sad as it could not fulfill the wishes of other congregants to pray following the government’s decision to allow a maximum of 50 worshippers for Aidilfitri prayers.

In Perak, Menteri Besar, Datuk Saarani Mohamad, performed Aidilfitri prayer, adhering to the SOP with not more than 50 congregants, at the State Mosque, Ipoh.

Meanwhile, the residents of Taman Medan Klebang Restu, Ipoh attracted attention when they celebrated Aidilfitri by enjoying the Raya dishes in front of their respective houses with family members, while spending time talking to neighbours without visiting them, and practising physical distancing.

The lively and joyous celebration could still be felt among the community, who were seen spreading their mats in front of their houses after the Aidilfitri prayers.

In Kedah, only 20 people were allowed to perform prayers in the Zahir Mosque in Alor Setar. Several individuals were seen performing their prayers outside the mosque’s fence and by the roadside, which also saw social distancing being practised, and all were wearing face masks.

Checks by Bernama at several roadblocks around the city found the atmosphere was calm, and the frontliners remain committed to carrying out their duties.

In Johor Bahru, the management of Sultan Iskandar Mosque in Bandar Dato Onn has allowed 1,000 congregants to perform their Aidilfitri prayers, led by Iman 1 Abdullah Embong, followed by a sermon.

In Melaka, Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, and Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, performed the Aidilfitri prayers at Al Azim Mosque in Bukit Palah, along with about 1,400 other congregants.

In Negeri Sembilan, about 50 congregants performed Aidilfitri prayers at Tuanku Munawir Royal Mosque, Seri Menanti, in Kuala Pilah, led by Imam Syammil Izuddin Mohamed Yusoff.

In Terengganu, the Aidilfitri prayers, held in the statewide mosques and surau, were limited to 40 congregants at any one time, excluding the mosque committee members.

Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, performed Aidilfitri prayer at Al-Muktafi Billah Shah Mosque in Kuala Terengganu, accompanied by his sons, Tengku Muhammad Ismail, Tengku Setia Mahkota Raja Tengku Muhammad Mua’az, and Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

In Penang, for the first time, the Aidilfitri prayers were performed in a rotation according to the attendance. The first session starts from 8.30 to 9.15am, following by the second session (9.45 to 10.30am) and the third session (11 to 11.45am) at mosques and surau statewide.

Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul and his wife Toh Puan Khadijah Mohd Nor, performed Aidilfitri prayers at the State Mosque.

Meanwhile, Muslims in Pahang were seen performing the prayers while observing strict physical distancing protocols at several mosques around Kuantan.

In Selangor, 50 people performed Aidilfitri prayers and recited Qunut Nazilah, to curb the spread of the Covid-19 and for protection for Palestinians, at the An-Naim Mosque, Jalan Kebun Shah Alam.

In Sabah, Bernama checks at Bandaraya Mosque and the State Mosque saw congregants complying with the SOP, while only a few shoppers were spotted at the shopping malls.

In Sarawak, Aidilfitri prayers at mosques and surau were allowed with the presence of congregation members limited to 50 to 1,500 people, according to capacity.

Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, performed Aidilfitri prayer at Jamek Mosque Petra Jaya, accompanied by Chief Minister, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, and a few state dignitaries. — Bernama