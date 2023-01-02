Myanmar extends Covid-19 restrictions until end of February

YANGON: Myanmar extended its Covid-19 preventive measures until Feb 28, the state-run media citing the Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment of Covid-19 reported on Wednesday.

The extension applies to all Covid-19 restrictions that expire on Jan 31, except those that will be eased, the committee said, reported Xinhua.

It added that the extension covers all orders, announcements, directives previously issued by respective government organisations and ministries in order to contain the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, Myanmar has recorded a total of 633,820 Covid-19 infections, including 19,490 deaths and 614,299 recoveries, the health ministry’s data showed. -Bernama