Mydin to expand Menu Rahmah programme nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad (Mydin) is committed to expanding the Menu Rahmah programme to all its branches nationwide, said its managing director Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin.

He said even though the cost of raw materials in Sabah and Sarawak is higher than in the peninsula, the company will still offer cheap food menus to its customers all over the country.

“For example, in Mydin Sandakan, the price for one kilogramme (kg) of chicken is RM12 compared to RM9.40 in the peninsula.

“However, we promised to offer Menu Rahmah in Sandakan and two other branches in Kuching today or tomorrow so that the people of Sabah and Sarawak can also enjoy the food priced at RM4.90,” he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama Radio today.

On Tuesday, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub launched the Menu Rahmah initiative comprising lunch and dinner at RM5 per meal at nearly 15,000 food outlets nationwide.

In line with the initiative, Ameer Ali said Mydin also offers a breakfast menu with 10 varieties of food for as low as RM2.50.

Commenting on Menu Rahmah, he opined that the programme is suitable to be implemented by small-scale food traders as they have lower overhead costs compared to restaurants.

“For example, an Indian Muslim restaurant has to pay a rent of RM20,000, but a small trader may only have to pay a license or rent to the local authority and others for around RM100 to RM200.

“(However,) the initiative is good for the company’s marketing and will help people who cannot afford to fill their empty stomachs,” he said. -Bernama