KUALA LUMPUR: A man suspected of driving a Perodua Myvi car recklessly which left a van driver seriously injured in Bandar Kinrara, Puchong yesterday afternoon, was remanded for two days starting today to assist in the investigation.

Yesterday, a video showing a speeding Myvi car crashing into a van and a Proton Waja car, had gone viral on social media.

Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Azman Shari’at said the suspect tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

“Additional tests are also carried out by taking blood samples and the vehicles involved will undergo further inspection,” he said in a statement today.

He also urged witnesses, especially those who recorded the incident via dash cam to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Yesterday, police arrested the 26-year-old driver of Myvi car for reckless driving and the case was being investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he said. — Bernama