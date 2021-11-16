N.Sembilan gov't allocates RM41.2 mln to DID, MARRIS this year: MB

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government has allocated RM 41.2 million to the state Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) for development and maintenance works this year, said Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun(pix).

He said that, of the total, an allocation would also be channelled to the Malaysian Road Records Information System (MARRIS), to plan several technical and non-technical projects to implement flood mitigation works to reduce river pollution and the impact of floods.

“DID acts in providing specialised technical services in water resources management and hydrology, river and coastal basins, environmentally friendly drainage systems as well as irrigation and drainage.

“I really appreciate DID’s commitment in ensuring that understanding and knowledge in the field of water management is disseminated in a correct and orderly manner to departments and agencies, so that we can utilise it for the needs of the people in the state,” he said when closing the World Rivers Day 2021 celebration at Casa Lagenda Convention Centre (CLCC), Senawang today.

Aminuddin also thanked the federal government for providing an allocation of RM7.2 million to develop the Phase 2 of the flood forecasting and warning programme in the state.

He said a total of 106 stations would be developed, with 41 new stations built, and expected to be able to provide flood forecasts and early warnings.

“If now we can forecast within two days in advance, this programme is expected to be able to forecast of up to a week in advance.

“It will provide exposure to residents potentially affected by the floods to evacuate before the floods, as well as provide space for rescue agencies to formulate strategies for evacuation operations efficiently and in an orderly manner,” he said.

He said apart from that, the state government had also planned several initiatives for the state's 2022 Budget direction and policy, especially for flood mitigation projects.-Bernama