Nafuzi satisfied with TFC’s performance

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (FC) head coach Nafuzi Zain (pix) is still satisfied with the performance of his players despite losing to Kedah Darul Aman FC in a Super League action at home last night.

He said his players had worked hard to give their best but luck was not on their side when they failed to capitalise on several opportunities to score.

“They have played as planned... except that they could not score with the opportunities available resulting in us being punished by the Kedah team.

“On the overall, I think all our players including the local defensive line-up had played well tonight, except that there might be certain decisions which we had made at the wrong place causing us to be punished,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the match against Kedah Darul Aman FC at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium here, last night.

In the dramatic battle, TFC, or also known as the Turtle squad, lost 1-2 to Hijau Kuning under chief coach Aidil Sharin Sahak.

The loss also saw TFC, who are now second in the league, being forced to concede the title chase to defending champions, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) after trailing behind 11 points with only three matches to go in the league.

Meanwhile, Aidil Sharin said the win over TFC last night was a bonus for his team which came with a mission to collect one point.

As such, he had only praises for his players who had gone all out to present a victory and picked up three full point in an away match.

“I must give the credit for the win to all the players who have worked hard (last night) and it was a good omen for them.

“We will focus on the match with PJ City after this. It is not an easy task and the players must work hard to collect the next three points,” said Aidil Sharin who also praised the TFC players’ performance. – Bernama