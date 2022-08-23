Najib arrives at Kajang Prison to serve his sentence

KAJANG: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak(pix) arrived at Kajang Prison here at about 6.47 pm to serve his jail sentence.

The vehicle carrying Najib was tightly guarded and was accompanied by several police patrol cars upon arrival.

Earlier, the Federal Court upheld his conviction and sentence of 12 years in jail as well as RM210 million fine on Najib for misappropriating SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million.

Chief Justice, Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat said after examining the evidence, arguments and appeal records, found the appeal petition has no merit.

Tun Tengku Maimun who headed a panel of five judges rejected Najib’s appeal application to aside his conviction and sentence by the High Court on July 28, 2020.

Apart from Tun Tengku Maimun, the other judges are Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim as well as Federal Court Judges Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan, Datuk Mary Lim Thiam Suan and Datuk Mohamad Zabidin Mohd.

On July 28 2020, High Court Judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, who is now an Appeal Court Judge sentenced Najib to 10 years’ jail on each of the three counts of criminal breach of trust and each of the three counts of money laundering and 12 years’ jail as well as a RM210 million fine, in default, five years’ jail in the case of abuse of position.-Bernama