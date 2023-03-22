Najib hospitalised for lung infection

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) was reportedly hospitalised over the last four days due to a lung infection and was discharged yesterday, Malay Mail reports.

According to Najib’s lawyer Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee, the ex-PM was admitted to a hospital outside the prison for treatment.

Najib has been serving his 12-year imprisonment since August 23 last year, when the Federal Court upheld his conviction, prison sentence and RM210 million fine over the misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.

Najib is scheduled to appear in court on March 31 where the Federal Court will deliver its ruling on his bid to review the conviction and sentence in the case.