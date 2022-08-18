Najib used all his positions to extract financial gain: DPP (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court here today was told that all actions taken by Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case were to achieve his personal desire to cause wrongful gain to himself and wrongful loss to the company.

Ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram submitted that there was no evidence whatsoever that the appellant (Najib) had ever acted to protect and preserve the interests of SRC, as he was legally obliged to do.

“Najib was the prime minister, finance minister and also advisor emeritus of the company. It was plain and obvious that he used all his positions to extract financial gain from the RM4 billion Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP) loan to SRC. The criminal intention of the appellant is executed by the appellant wearing different hats.

“What was the appellant’s plan for the billions standing frozen in a Swiss bank is anybody’s guess. It was the mens rea of the appellant in executing the criminal intent in various capacities that enabled him to commit the seven offences charged.

“No artificial demarcation of the role of the appellant in various capacities should be entertained as it was his sole intention to commit crimes in the varied roles played by him in the country’s administration and in SRC,” the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) said at the hearing of Najib’s appeal against his conviction and jail sentence for the misappropriation of RM42 million in SRC International funds.

Sithambaram said the combined roles Najib played enabled him to execute his game plan to benefit from the funds of SRC as he placed himself in a position where the SRC board of directors (BoD) acted on his instructions rather than as independent directors.

“Whilst the law requires that the SRC BOD should always act in the best interests of SRC, it was actually acting (unknowingly) in the best interests of the appellant.

“The RM4 billion KWAP loan to SRC has disappeared while the debt is still being paid by the government from public funds. It was unusual when the newly established company (SRC) was given such a huge loan.

“My Lady, the loan approval was done very fast, and it was approved by the cabinet chaired by Najib at the point of time,” he submitted this before a five-member bench led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

The other judges on the bench are Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim and Federal Court judges Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan, Datuk Mary Lim Thiam Suan and Datuk Mohamad Zabidin Mohd.

The lawyer further said that a total of RM50 million was transferred out of SRC to its subsidiaries namely Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd (GMSB) and Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd (IPSB) in two separate transactions of RM40 million in December 2014 and the further RM10 million in February 2015.

He said of the total sum, RM42 million was transferred to Najib’s accounts in three transactions, namely RM27 million, RM5 million and RM10 million.

The hearing continues tomorrow. - Bernama