'Nasi lemak beratur' favourite moreh, sahur meal in Ipoh

IPOH: Two nasi lemak stalls at two focal points in the city centre have become the favourite spots for the local community to get their moreh (supper) or sahur (pre-dawn) meals during the month of Ramadan this year.

A Bernama check found that the stalls were packed with customers who stand patiently in line with the queue stretching up to 500m just to savour the aromatic rice cooked in coconut milk that comes with various side dishes.

Located in front of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB), the stall delicious staple of nasi lemak that has been around for two years and is no stranger to its patrons, has now become the choice of netizens after going viral on social media recently.

According to the stall owner, Faridah Hassan, 57, she had a humble start with sales catering to hospital staff and those patronising the health facility, but now it managed to attract customers almost from all over the state.

“Actually, I open this stall to make it easier for hospital staff and patients’ family members to find food for moreh and sahur.

Faridah who is assisted by her husband, children and several staff, said even though her stall opens at 11 pm, customers would start trickling in an hour early to skip the long queue.

“Every day, I will cook 30kg of nasi lemak but even so sometimes my husband will have to send extra rice if the demand is high. I manage to sell 1,000 nasi lemak every day,” she said.

A regular customer who is a Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APMC) volunteer Mohd Khairul Azhar Abdul Rahim, 31, said he would unfailingly lap up nasi lemak there three to four times a week.

“I like it here because the dishes are delicious and worth the price. The sambal is very delicious,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, there is no monopoly of the dish when it comes to ample taste buds - about one kilometre from this food hotspot, there is also a nasi lemak stall known as ‘Nasi Lemak Beratur’ which is run by Abdullah Syukor Mat, 33.

“We started with a cash-on-delivery service in our village in Karai, Kuala Kangsar which received a very good response and therefore, we decided to open a stall here since the beginning of Ramadan.

“Alhamdulillah, I can sell up to 20 kg of rice every day even though we only open for about an hour starting at 11pm. As early as 9 pm, the queue starts forming,” said Abdullah Syukor who inherited the nasi lemak recipe from his mother.-Bernama