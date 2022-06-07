Nenggiri Hydroelectric Project: TNB to address Orang Asli community’s concerns

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has given the assurance that all necessary steps have and will continue to be taken to address the concerns of the Kelantan Orang Asli Villages Coalition (JKOAK) as a result of the development of the Hydroelectric Power Plant project at Mukim Ulu Nenggiri, Jajahan Gua Musang, Kelantan.

In a statement, TNB said today it has received a memorandum from JKOAK who raised some concerns about the plant that will operate with a capacity of 300 megawatt (MW).

TNB said that since 2015 it had worked closely with the government and relevant stakeholders to carry out the project in full compliance with the legal and regulatory requirements set by the authorities, including the Department of Orang Asli Development and the Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia.

“TNB has also had engaged numerous times with the Orang Asli and other communities directly and indirectly affected by the project. TNB remains focused on its primary objective to successfully implement the project and continues to ensure that the interests of our stakeholders are addressed,“ it said.

According to TNB, the Nenggiri Hydroelectric Project is an important part of the government’s strategy to increase power generation from renewable energy (RE) sources, while being an addition to supporting Kelantan in its flood mitigation efforts.

The project will also deliver a positive socio-economic impact to the nation, and Kelantan as well as bring other benefits to the local communities in the vicinity of the project including better access to amenities, jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities, in addition to improving irrigation resources to agriculture activities.

“TNB has a proven track record of fulfilling all its obligations to the nation and the local communities. We are working on a comprehensive plan to ensure all our obligations are fulfilled and delivered as promised.

“Simultaneously, we will ensure that the execution of this project meets the government’s agenda, to increase power generation from RE sources,“ it said.-Bernama