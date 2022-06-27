New Southbound Policy Short-term Study Program open for application

PETALING JAYA: The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia is pleased to announce that “New Southbound Policy Short-term Study Program” co-organised by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Quemoy University is now open for application.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Quemoy University have jointly organized “New Southbound Policy Short-term Study Program“ for sophomore and above Malaysian university students to study humanities and social sciences and natural sciences. This on-campus program will start from September to January 2023.

“New Southbound Policy Short-term Study Program” package offers students a monthly stipend of NT$5,000 (approximately equivalent to RM715), credit fees for major subjects and Chinese language course, accommodation, and other subsidies during the study in Taiwan, as well as expenses for cultural visits and exchange activities related to this program. One direct round-trip economy-class air ticket between Malaysia and Taiwan will also be provided.

The program consists of special classes in English and is supervised by specialists appointed by the University. The students are required to complete 6 credits of courses in cross-strait politics, international relations development, management of tourism courses, etc. The University will also offer 10 hours of Chinese language courses weekly, provide local business internship opportunities and arrange local cultural visits in Quemoy.

National Quemoy University application information: Please email to rdincn@email.nqu.edu.tw or Line(ID:wer85042) and Whatsapp (+886987660262) for the registration.