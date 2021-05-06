New strikes in Greece against labour reform

ATHENS: Greece faces a new round of strikes and protests Thursday, the second in a week, over a controversial labour reform loosening working hour regulations.

Ahead of separate street demonstrations planned in Athens and other major cities, union strikes are shutting down the civil service, sidelining ferries and halting most public transport in Athens except buses.

Several flights are also being cancelled or rescheduled owing to a work stoppage by air controllers.

According to the government, the bill introduces optional working hour flexibility, sets rules on remote work and includes safeguards against workplace sex harassment.

Government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni on Wednesday said the reform “updates legislation to the present century, to the real needs of employees today.”

Labour Minister Costis Hatzidakis has said the new rules allow staff to negotiate with management the option of working more hours during part of the year, and subsequently take more time off.

But opposition parties have labelled the reform a “painful backtracking” on labour rights — and critics say it formalises overtime exploitation by unscrupulous business owners which has already been going on for years.

“Only clocks work non-stop,“ the main opposition Syriza party said in banners put up ahead of the Thursday rallies.

Unions also oppose planned changes to how strikes are decided, with the government seeking to allow their members to vote remotely. — AFP