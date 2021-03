PETALING JAYA: Concerned non-governmental organisations (NGO) have backed the calls by Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) to end corruption and unhealthy culture in the police force.

National Patriots Association (Patriot) president Brig-Gen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji said the allegations made by Abdul Hamid are serious and cannot be ignored.

He called on Malaysian citizens, NGOs, the entire leadership of the police force and retired police personnel to rally in support of Abdul Hamid’s noble efforts to combat corruption at every level in the force.

Mohamed Arshad said the selection of police officers is the responsibility of the IGP and his directors and there should be no external interference including from politicians.

“We salute Abdul Hamid for his relentless efforts to end corruption in the police force. He has made a bold move to expose the problem. His tenure as IGP is fast coming to an end. He must be allowed the privilege to ensure the top leadership of the police is in the hands of officers with integrity.” he said.

Center to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4 Center) commended Abdul Hamid for his tough stance on crooked and corrupt police personnel including his predecessors.

It said the “deep-rooted stench” in the police force is disturbing and the reaction of the government in calling it an “internal matter” that can be handled by the Police Commission is shocking.

C4 Center reiterated the need for the forming of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) and backed a call for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to look into the IGPs allegations.

Civil society organisation G25 called for a parliamentary committee to convene to investigate the allegations and also urged the forming of the IPCMC.

It said that the revelations are a matter of public interest as the police is an important institution of law and order.

“Any suspicion of outside influence on the management of the police force must be thoroughly investigated.” it said.

Meanwhile, Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo called upon chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Datuk Seri Azam Baki to break his silence and speak up on what the

commission intends to do about Abdul Hamid’s allegations.

“The MACC must inspire confidence. Silence is not an option and Azam must explain how he will deal with the problem and if he plans not to, he must explain why,“ he said.