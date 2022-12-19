No delay in procurement of assets for RMAF: RMAF chief

SEREMBAN: The procurement of new assets for the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) will not be delayed despite a change in the government said RMAF chief Gen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan (pix).

The Air Force chief said the process of buying assets from Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA), Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), ‘Fighter-Lead-In-Trainer/Light Combat Aircraft’ (FLIT-LCA) and Air Defence Radar was in progress.

He said the Letter of Agreement (LOA) for the procurement of MPA and UAS aircraft was signed on Oct 25 and is currently in the process of price negotiations.

“For the procurement of FLIT-LCA, the papers are with the Ministry of Finance and we are waiting for approval,“ he told reporters after presenting awards at the 2022 RMAF Service Excellence Awards at the Sendayan Air Base.

Mohd Asghar Khan added that the need for MALE-UAS aircraft was important to the RMAF to carry out Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) Capability effectively and efficiently at extended locations.

“The MALE-UAS that we will be buying or have signed (LOA) to buy is the Anka aircraft from Turkiye. This week we (RMAF) were in Turkiye to look at the aspects of the contract and the progress of the aircraft,“ he said.

He said as outlined in the Defence White Paper, which is an extended area of territorial waters to the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) needs tight surveillance and the use of aircraft or UAS drones.

Meanwhile, at the awards ceremony, Lt. Col. Khairul Anuar Addeli and Major Fairul Mohd Rustham received the Flight Safety Award; Royal Malaysian Airforce Academy in Ipoh received the Best Quarters of The Year and Best Training Institute of The Year awards while the 14 Squadron swept the Squadron of The Year award.

Mohd Asghar Khan also presented a Certificate of Appreciation to officers and members of the Central RMAF Band for their excellent performance and participation in the Gyeryong World Military Culture Expo 2022 in South Korea from Oct 7 to 15.-Bernama