JOHOR BAHRU: No Covid-19 case of the Indian variant has been detected in Johor, said state health director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu.

He was responding to a 32-second video, which went viral since yesterday, of several health workers attending to an individual, said to be positive with the Indian variant Covid-19, who was found by the road side in the Senai Industrial area.

“Investigation found that the patient in the video had nothing to do with the Covid-19 case,“ he told Bernama when contacted here today.-Bernama