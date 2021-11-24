No information on Jho Low’s whereabouts, govt says

PETALING JAYA: There is no information on the whereabouts of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho(pix) despite two active Interpol red notices for his arrest, reports The Malaysian Insight

“Besides Malaysia, Singapore also filed charges against Low in 2016 and obtained a red notice from Interpol in the same year.

“The United States has also filed charges against him in the courts in New York in 2018 and has issued a warrant of arrest against,“ the Home Ministry reportedly said in a written reply to Parliament yesterday.

Despite the active notices, Interpol (which has 194 member states) has no information about Low’s whereabouts, said the ministry in response to a question from RSN Rayer (Jelutong-PH).

“Former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said in 2019 and 2020 that Low was believed to be hiding in China.

“However, the Chinese embassy here issued a statement to deny that Beijing is protecting him,“ the report added.

Low is wanted in Malaysia for his involvement in embezzling billions of ringgit from sovereign fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

In October 2018, Putrajaya Sessions Court issued arrest warrants for Low and his father, Larry Low, asking both to be repatriated and face money-laundering charges in connection with the 1MDB scandal.

The warrant was obtained after charges were filed at Putrajaya Sessions Court in accordance with section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.