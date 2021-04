PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal here today heard there was insufficient evidence to prove the link between the RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd funds with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak (pix).

Najib’s counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said there was not even an iota of proof connecting the monies being transacted out of SRC International with any act or direction of his client.

“In light of this, there was in fact no credible evidence to establish how exactly the funds relating to the RM42 million were transacted out of SRC International and Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd (GMSB) to Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd (IPSB) on Dec 24, 2014; Feb 5 and 6, 2015.

“The prosecution has not shown who caused the money of SRC International to go out. That is the most critical point. Who took it out of SRC? Who moved it out? But the same money somehow got diverted and went into Najib’s bank account. Is this criminal breach of trust?” the lawyer said.

“The prosecution also failed to prove that the RM42 million was part of the RM4 billion Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP) loans to SRC or was from funds belonging to SRC,“ he said, adding that the trial judge’s findings that whatever funds credited in SRC’s accounts were funds belonging to SRC were pure conjecture.

Notably no witness testified as to where the RM42 million came from, said Muhammad Shafee.

Muhammad Shafee was submitting before a three-member bench led by Judge Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, in the hearing of Najib’s appeal against his conviction and jail sentence for the misappropriation of RM42 million in SRC International funds.

The hearing of the appeal continues tomorrow. — Bernama