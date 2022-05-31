No reports on ‘stupefying’ drug: Cops

PETALING JAYA: The police are on the lookout for criminal activities using the “Burundanga” drug.

Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Crime Investigation Department deputy director SAC Adnan Azizon (pix) was responding to a question regarding WhatsApp messages that claimed some people had been affected by the drug, which was allegedly used to lace items such as leaflets and pamphlets, disabling those who touch it.

“There are no reports that Burundanga has been used in Malaysia, but we are keeping our eyes open,” he said.

Universiti Sains Malaysia Honourary Associate Professor of Criminology Datuk Dr P. Sundaramoorthy said crimes involving Burundanga, or scopolamine, are not new as it is commonly used in South America and is labelled “Devil’s Breath”.

He said the drug’s chemical composition would temporarily disable victims, while they remain conscious of their surroundings – a condition that would enable perpetrators to take advantage of them.

“This modus operandi is usually for more serious crimes involving robberies, kidnapping, rape, and other sexual assaults. The perpetrators would usually act as a salesperson and give out pamphlets and leaflets laced with the drug. Once the victim touches the chemical and is disabled, the serious criminal offences will take place,” he said.

As a precaution, Sundaramoorthy warned the public to be cautious around strangers and not just accept anything that is handed out.

“We live in a world full of dangers, so be cautious around strangers. Don’t be too accommodating of salespersons in public parking areas who attempt to sell you their products.

“It all comes down to being alert and safeguarding ourselves regardless of the situation. If someone is persistent and forces you to take (an item), scream and seek help.”

Sundaramoorthy said it is very difficult to differentiate between a legitimate salesperson and a potential criminal, but as a safety measure, you can always choose not entertain any of them and make yourself vulnerable.

He said just because salespersons offer us a product at cheap prices does not mean that we should accept it.

“Trying to save a few ringgit can cost us our health or even our lives.

“We tend to tell our children to be aware and not talk to strangers. But most of the time, adults fall prey to scams by engaging with strangers. It is better to be safe than sorry”.