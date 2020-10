SEREMBAN: The Coroner’s Court here was told that two dogs belonging to the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) failed to unearth any clues during the three-day search mission for Irish-French teenager Nora Anne Quoirin which started on Aug 5, 2019.

The 18th witness in the inquest to determine Nora Anne’s death, JBPM Tracker Dog Unit (K9) fire officer from the Jalan Klang Lama station in Kuala Lumpur Jackson Ringkai Anak Gawan, 28, said a Labrador breed named ‘Buddy’ did not give any positive reaction during the search near The Dusun Resort.

“The first search attempt which started at 10.30 am on Aug 5 did not obtain positive leads,” he said when testifying before Coroner Maimoonah Aid today.

Asked by deputy public prosecutor Norhafiza Haron, who is the inquest coordinating officer on the dog’s reaction if it managed to detect something, Jackson said: “if it detects something the dog will stand still, stare and bark.”

To a question from Nora Anne’s family lawyer, S.Sakthyvell on whether Buddy was directed by him during the search, Jackson said he just followed the dog.

Meanwhile, the 19th witness, Fire Officer Ajat Anak Menang, 30, also from the same unit told the court that Border Collie breed named ‘Murphy’ also failed to locate Nora Anne’s whereabouts during the mission.

Ajat said he and Murphy would verify Jackson’s findings in the search operation to locate Nora Anne.

Asked by Norhafiza on whether the use of different dogs would affect the search mission, Ajat said: “It does not affect the search operation if there are smell traces”.

The inquest proceedings will continue from Oct 19 to 23 with witnesses including from the Royal Malaysia Police and JBPM will be called to testify.

“In November, we will focus on Nora Anne’s family,” said Maimoonah.

Nora Anne, 15, went missing on Aug 4 last year, a day after she and her family arrived in Malaysia for a two-week holiday at a resort in Pantai here, about 60 km south of Kuala Lumpur.

Her body was found on Aug 13 near a stream about 2.5 km from the resort following a massive search conducted by the authorities.

A preliminary post-mortem report revealed there were no criminal elements in Nora Anne’s death and that the teenager had died of gastrointestinal bleeding, due to prolonged stress and hunger. — Bernama