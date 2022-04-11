Not easy to balance studies with sports: Lee Kher

KUALA LUMPUR: It is not easy to balance studies with a swimming career, so Zy Lee Kher can stand proud after winning the gold medal in the 2022 Malaysia Para Games (Para Sukma) today.

The Form Four student from SMJK Chung Ling Butterworth, Penang won the 200 metre (m) men’s freestyle S5-S6 (physical disability/lower limb disability) with a time of three minutes eight seconds (s) at the National Aquatic Centre, Bukit Jalil here.

His teammate, Muhd Nur Faris Ghazali of Penang, won the silver with a time of 4:26.80s while Kedah’s Muhd Amirul Amin Lazim won the bronze with a time of 4:27.09s.

“This is my second appearance since the 2018 Para Sukma in Perak, where I could only manage a silver, so of course I’m happy to add to Penang’s gold medal tally this time.

“It’s not easy for me to balance studying and swimming but with the support from my parents and coaches, I finally can prove my capability this time,” Kher told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Nik Muhd Joe Asyraff Nik Rafizal of Selangor was delighted after winning the gold in the 200m men’s freestyle S14 (intellectual disability) today with a time of 2:14.36s.

Nik Muhd Joe dedicated his success to his family who have always been supportive of his interest since he got into swimming at the age of 10.

“In 2018 in Perak, I didn’t win any medals so I’m really happy to win the gold today. I dedicate this win to my parents, coaches and family and their unwavering support,” he added.

Abdul Hakim Mohd Azhar of the Federal Territories won the silver with a time of 2:21.73s, and Sabahan Rasha Jing Min Lim was third with a time of 2:32.22s. -Bernama